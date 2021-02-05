The ladies of Clinton Club met Feb. 2 to celebrate the club's 85th anniversary at El Reparo. Those enjoying a socially distanced meeting and meal were Bonita Hellmich, Katie Spreckelson, Connie Fruchtnicht, Barb Bohman, Marilyn Davis, Donna Flint, and Deb Griewe.
Agenda items discussed were that International Night and District Day are still being planned with more details forthcoming. There will be a meeting very soon to discuss Decatur County's Home Ec future. Contact Marilyn if you have ideas.
It was made known that the club gave a monetary donation to a local family for medical costs at Christmas time.
Reggie Osborn sent nuts she cracked for members. Donna passed out conversation hearts as a treat to all in attendance. Marilyn led a Super Bowl Ad game with Barb, Bonita, and Deb each winning a prize.
A fun Valentine's gift exchange was led by Katie providing heart facts trivia. Prepackaged goodie bags were given out by hosts Marilyn and Katie.
