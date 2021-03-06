The Clinton Extension Homemakers met March 2 at Mancino’s Restaurant with 13 members. Individual snacks were prepared by hostess Regina Osborn.
President Barb Bohman welcomed the members. The birthday for Connie Fruchtnicht was observed.
A quote from Helen Keller was read:
‘I am thankful that in a troubled world, no calamity can prevent the return of Spring.’
Regina read an Irish blessing:
‘May love and laughter light your days and warm your heart and home. May good and faithful friends be yours where ever you may roam. May peace and plenty bless your world with joy that long endures. May all life’s passing seasons bring the best to you and yours.’
Members sang the song ‘When Irish Eyes are Smiling.’ Upcoming dates were announced: March 25, Spring District meeting at St. Mary’s Church; International night, April 20 at First Baptist Church, cost is $12 with speaker Sue Menefee for Israel; Home and family conference, June 1 to 3; Decatur County Fair will be July 8 to 15 with changes to be sure to get the fair book when available.
Members paid dues and also for reservations for District Day and International Night. For cultural arts, Connie told it was National Women’s Day and of Maria Mitchell, an astronomer who won a gold medal in Denmark.
Marilyn Davis had the lesson: ‘Cooking with Honey’ with recipe-handouts. Barb Schwering won a raffle raising $30 for the treasury. Club Prayers were sung to close. Next meeting will be April 6 at Mancino’s with hosts Barb Schwering and Deb Greiwe.
