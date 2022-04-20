GREENSBURG — In an effort to inform the voters of Decatur County about the upcoming primary election, the Daily News asked local candidates to reply to the following questions. Answers have not been edited.
Name: Ronnie Bruner
Office sought: Clinton Township Trustee
Political Affiliation: Republican
Qualifications/Experience: I’ve been Clinton Twp Trustee for 2 terms, I was advisory board member for 35 years, and I feel like I know the residents of our Township. Maintain cemeteries, finding best fire protection, helping those in need with Township assistance.
Primary issues you’d like to address: Build a shelter house at Sandusky Park.
Stand behind Adams Township citizens to retain their Fire Department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.