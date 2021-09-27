BATESVILLE — The Batesville Area Arts Council and Batesville Main Street revealed the newest addition of public art to the public Friday: a German-themed art installation on the clock tower of the Hillrom Training Center.
Local artists Andrea Grimsley and Chaz Kaiser were chosen out of 160 applicants to complete the second part of the HeART and Sole of Downtown Batesville project.
The clock tower, the second of two public art installations, completed the overall Our Town projects undertaken by the city after being awarded the National Endowment for the Arts Our Town Grant. The NEA grant proposal included public art installations, land use planning, research recommendations for the downtown and a living street concept design and preliminary pricing set for Walnut Street from West Pearl to George Street, according to BAAC Community Liaison Anne Raver.
“The name of the installation is ‘Holzhacker Buam,’ which is Bavarian for ‘The Woodsmen’s Guise,’” said Anne Raver. “A friend of Chaz helped us with that and there’s a song to it that we’ll share.”
Garland style bezels adorn the clock faces in the fashion of a European cuckoo clock, according to the design proposal submitted by Grimsley and Kaiser. The installation features two woodsmen using a saw to cut a log. The metal pieces of the installation are constructed of 16 gauge aluminum and were cut and formed by hand. The full-color display is complete with pine cones, maple, walnut and oak leaves.
Rachael Berkemeier, Greg Wade and Anne Raver wrote and submitted the grant in 2017. It was awarded in 2018 but construction was delayed due to extenuating circumstances relating to Covid-19. The goal of the HeART and Sole of Downtown Batesville is to promote livability and connectivity among history, heritage and the arts.
