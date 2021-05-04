DECATUR/FRANKLIN COUNTY — Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Great Lakes Construction Company plans to close Enochsburg Road (County Line Road) over I-74 at the Decatur-Franklin County line on or after Sunday, May 9, for a bridge deck overlay project.
The overpass will close for up to 60 days, through early July, with an official detour of Ind. 46 to Huntersville Road to Pocket Road to County Line Road.
Work began earlier this spring on two additional bridge projects located at I-74 over Stout Road (deck overlay) and Lammers Pike over I-74 (superstructure replacement). All three projects are part of a $2.6 million bridge rehabilitation contract that is expected to be complete this fall.
Motorists are reminded to slow down, use extra caution, and drive distraction-free in and near work zones.
All work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change.
