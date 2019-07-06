Closure of I-74 ramps begins July 10

BATESVILLE — The ramps to and from I-74 WB at S.R. 229 in Batesville (Exit 149) will close at midnight on or after Wednesday, July 10, for approximately 15 days. Milestone Contractors will mill and repave the ramps as part of the $61 million road reconstruction project on I-74.
The official state detour for the closure is S.R. 46, which can be accessed via Exit 143 (New Point), west of Batesville, or Exit 155 (S.R. 101/Sunman/Milan, east of Batesville.
The westbound ramps are scheduled to reopen by Wednesday, July 24. Eastbound ramps will not be affected. All work is weather dependent.
The I-74 reconstruction project is expected to be complete by late October.
About Next Level Roads
Next Level Roads is Governor Eric J. Holcomb’s initiative to elevate Indiana’s economic competitiveness and quality of life for all Hoosiers through investment in transportation infrastructure. This sustainable, data-driven plan dedicates more than $30 billion over the next 20 years to improving the conditions of existing roads and bridges – both state and local, finishing major projects, and building for the future.
Next Level Roads is enhancing Indiana’s position as a leader in freight and logistics and empowering cities, towns and counties to build communities that attract jobs and talent.
Learn more about Next Level Roads at in.gov/indot.
Information provided by the Indiana Department of Transportation.
