RIPLEY COUNTY — Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Dave O’Mara Contractor Inc. plans to close Ind. 46 for one weekend starting on or after Friday, July 15, to complete a box culvert replacement project in Ripley County.
The closure is expected to begin at 8 p.m. Friday and end by 6 a.m. Monday, July 18.
The structure is located approximately 2.5 miles east of Ind. 229, between Fisherman Road and C.R. 450 E. near Morris.
Traffic will be routed along Ind. 229, I-74 and Ind. 101 during the closure.
The $1 million contract was awarded to Dave O’Mara in September 2021 and includes two additional projects on Ind. 46, both located in Decatur County; a small structure replacement planned for later this year and a deck replacement on the Ind. 46 bridge over Sand Creek planned for next year.
INDOT reminds drivers to slow down, use caution and remain vigilant of workers and equipment in active construction zones.
All work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change.
