DECATUR COUNTY — Central Railroad of Indiana plans to implement directional closures of Ind. 3 at the previous railroad crossing south of Ind. 46 starting on or after Wednesday, December 7 near Greensburg.
Southbound Ind. 3 will close first, for approximately one week, followed by northbound Ind. 3.
During the closures, crews will reinstall the crossing for Lowe’s Pellets and Grain.
The project is expected to be complete in about two weeks, depending upon weather.
Traffic will be routed along the official detour, which will follow Ind. 46 to Ind. 9 to I-74 to U.S. 421 (Exit 132), back to Ind. 3.
INDOT reminds drivers to slow down, use extra caution and consider worker safety when traveling in and near active work zones.
All work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change.
Stay Informed
Motorists in Southeast Indiana can monitor road closures, road conditions, and traffic alerts any time via:
Facebook: facebook.com/INDOTSoutheast
Twitter: @INDOTSoutheast
TrafficWise: 511in.org
Mobile App: iTunes App Store and the Google Play store for Android
