RUSHVILLE — Around this time every year the Rushville Elks Lodge, 223 E. Third Street, hosts a fundraiser to help provide the money needed to pay for its annual Clothe-A-Child program.
This year, that fundraiser will take place Friday evening, November 18.
The general public, and Elks members in particular, are encouraged to attend.
Admission is free.
Dinner will be served from 5 to 8 p.m. Attendees can enjoy dining from a buffet or order from the Lodge menu.
The Gregg Bacon Trio, a talented and entertaining jazz ensemble, is playing from 6 to 8 p.m.
Bacon is a band leader, professional saxophone player, flutist, percussionist and vocalist who studied at Butler University’s Jordan College of the Arts.
A live auction featuring a large selection of merchandise provided by generous area merchants and individuals gets underway at 8 p.m.
The auction will be followed at approximately 9 p.m. by more live music until 11 p.m.
Every year for longer than most anyone can remember, the Rushville Elks has sponsored its Clothe-A-Child campaign. In recent years, 40 to 45 families have benefited as Elks volunteers take 75 to 100 or more children shopping for new clothes and a toy.
The Elks works with Rush County schools to identify candidates for the program. Other recipients contact the Lodge seeking holiday assistance.
Current Exalted Ruler Marty Mahan explained helping others is what the Elks organization is all about.
“Benevolence, it’s in our name – Benevolent and Protective Order of Elk – and in all of our efforts,” he said. “Our Clothe-A-Child program has an immediate and noticeable impact on a significant number of people in our county. New clothing gives a child more than just warmth and protection, it can also give them a boost to their self-esteem.”
Mahan said a large, active group of participants is important to the success of the effort.
“It’s important to have a sufficient amount of bidders for all of the items we have to auction,” he said. “Many folks come with a budget, and once it’s spent they’re done bidding. We welcome the entire community and are hopeful we have a big turn-out. Attendees can enjoy a delicious meal and listen to some jazz, and they just might find an item they can’t go home without!”
For more information, call the Elks at 765-938-1307.
