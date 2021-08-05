WESTPORT - Area families in need of clothes are invited to visit the Family Clothes Closet when it soon opens for three days in southern Decatur County.
Gently used clothes will be accepted from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, August 9 and 10, at the Westport Baptist Church Outreach Center on Main Street, across from the church.
Those in need may "shop" from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, August 11 and 12, and from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, August 13, at the Outreach Center.
There is no charge for clothing and other items available during the upcoming opening of the Family Clothes Closet, but anyone wishing to make a donation to help defray operating costs is welcome to do so.
According to Family Clothes Closet co-founder and organizer Gretchen Armand, the event is sponsored by 24 area churches, five organizations, and private individuals who believe in the idea of neighbors helping neighbors.
“We are a group of people who believe in helping others,” Armand previously said. “We never know when we might need help. Many families we help need clothing for the kids to attend school, to go to work, or simply because they have no clothes that fit. Anyone is welcome to attend the Family Clothes Closet, we only ask how many adults and children they are shopping for. Occasionally, we have to limit the number of items if there are limited supplies in certain sizes. We try to make sure anyone in need receives at least one pair of pants. We also pass out some new underwear for kids."
Anyone interested in helping sort clothes, cook food for workers, wash donated items or cleaning up at the conclusion of the event is asked to contact Armand at 812-767-2362, who is also available at the same number to answer questions or provide additional information.
