WESTPORT – It won’t be long before a dedicated group of volunteers make free clothes available to Westport area families in need of a little assistance.
The Family Clothes Closet will distribute free clothing from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, August 24, and Thursday, August 25, at the Westport Baptist Church Outreach Center located across the street from the church on Main Street.
Prior to distribution, volunteers will be on hand from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, August 22, and Tuesday, August 23, to accept gently used or new clothing donations.
“We are a group of people who believe in helping others,” organizer Gretchen Armand previously explained to the Daily News. “We never know when we might need help. Many families we help need clothing for the kids to attend school, to go to work, or simply because they have no clothes that fit. Anyone is welcome to attend the Family Clothes Closet, we only ask how many adults and children they are shopping for. Occasionally, we have to limit the number of items if there are limited supplies in certain sizes. We try to make sure anyone in need receives at least one pair of pants. We also pass out some new underwear for kids.”
Clean-up is scheduled for Friday, August 26, and anyone willing to help is encouraged to show up at the Outreach Center anytime throughout the day.
The Family Clothes Closet is supported by several area churches working together who believe in the idea of neighbors helping neighbors.
Anyone willing to volunteer or who has questions may contact Armand at 812-767-2362.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.