WESTPORT - Volunteers are preparing for the spring "opening" of the Family Clothes Closet in Westport.
The upcoming effort is designed to help provide clothing to children and adults who would benefit from an expanded wardrobe.
“We are a group of people who believe in helping others,” organizer Gretchen Armand previously explained to the Daily News. “We never know when we might need help. Many families we help need clothing for the kids to attend school, to go to work, or simply because they have no clothes that fit. Anyone is welcome to attend the Family Clothes Closet, we only ask how many adults and children they are shopping for. Occasionally, we have to limit the number of items if there are limited supplies in certain sizes. We try to make sure anyone in need receives at least one pair of pants. We also pass out some new underwear for kids.”
The spring Family Clothes Closet will take place at the Outreach Center on Main Street in Westport.
Volunteers will be accepting gently used clothing from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, March 27, and Tuesday, March 28.
They will be distributing the clothing from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 29, and Thursday, March 30.
There will be clothing in all sizes for adults and children.
There is no cost for attendees; this is a free event supported by several local churches and organizations who believe in and support the idea of neighbors helping neighbors.
Clean-up will take place Friday, March 31, and volunteer help would be appreciated. Mountain Missions will be picking up leftover clothing around 3 p.m. that day.
Anyone wishing to volunteer or who has questions may contact Armand at 812-767-2362.
