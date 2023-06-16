Lone Tree Chapter of the DAR
The Lone Tree Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) met May 22 at the Decatur County Extension Office with nine members, two prospective members (Cathy Nolte and Rachel Berkemeier), and two guests (Nora and Logan Mang) present. An assortment of refreshments was served by Marilyn Hadler to start our meeting.
Betsy Moll gave a very interesting program telling of her studying in Hungary in the 1960s.
Regent Cindy Beard opened the meeting with the Call to Order and the Opening Ritual with Marilyn serving as Chaplain. Nora led the Pledge to the American Flag, with Betsy leading in the singing of The Star Spangled Banner. Secretary Janet L. Bedel and Treasurer Sharon Mang gave their reports.
The President General’s Report was read by Mary Adam. Corresponding Secretary Diana Springmier reported on birthday cards having been sent to Lois Laskowski for her recent 91st birthday by the chapter and members. Registrar Cindy Grote is progressing with the applications for Rachel and Cathy.
South Decatur High School’s Bridget Nobbe, our Chapter’s Good Citizen Candidate to the State, was recently awarded 3rd place at the State Level. Congratulations to her! Julie Pyland and Cindy G. attended the State Conference held in May. Cindy G. was in the choir again this year. Our Chapter received 12 state certificate awards for our efforts in 2022, plus several members were also recognized.
Donations were recently taken to the USO at Camp Atterbury by Cindy B. and her husband Gary. Plus, Cindy B. took cards to the three local high schools for the graduates going into the military. Cindy G. gave a Literacy Minute showing how our alphabet lettering has changed since the 1600s. Doing Genealogy can be challenging given this, and that names could be the same for persons such as Sarah and Sally, Mary and Polly, or even Margaret and Peg.
Linda Volk read a Moment of Remembrance, and Cindy B. played a recording on her cell phone of The U.S. Army Band playing Journey Home. Since this is the 125th Anniversary of the DAR Hospital Corps, Julie provided DAR certificates recognizing members who are or have been nurses and local nursing staffs.
Our next meeting is Monday, June 26, at a shelter at the Greensburg City Park (across from the big livestock barn at the fairgrounds) for a pitch-in luncheon starting at 12:30 p.m. We are to let Cindy B. or Sharon know of our attendance so that enough fried chicken can be ordered. Please bring a side dish or dessert to share. Meat, paper goods, cutlery, and water will be provided. If the weather does not cooperate, we will meet at the nearby Extension office.
We will have the installation of new officers and a sign-up sheet for next year’s meetings. Plus, let the officers know of any ideas or suggestions for our chapter to consider.
DAR is a service organization open to any woman who can prove lineage descent of a Patriot who served or fought in the American Revolution. If anyone would like more information about becoming a member, you can email: darlonetreechapter@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.