Night Extension Homemakers Club
Seven Night Club members met Oct. 3 at the home of Bessie Ploeger with Joan Greiwe assisting.
Linda Weigel, our president, began the meeting with the Creed and the Pledge to the Flag.
Bessie read, “Count on God” for the inspiration.
The thought of the Month was given by Joan, “Believe in Yourself.”
Members answered roll call by stating the name of the three ships that went sailing to America in 1492: the Pinta, Nina, and Santa Maria.
“Happy Birthday” was sung to Janet Hagerty.
The secretary’s report was given by Bessie, and the treasurer’s report was given by Janet Bedel.
Topics of discussion: It was noted that Anne Moore, our state president, spoke at the Madison District meeting about the theme “Back to School.” Also, the hostess of each monthly meeting will visit our new Adopt-A-Patient. In addition, Janet B. reported on topics from the Fair Board meeting.
New Business: Night Club members finalized plans for Achievement Night Oct. 15, 2019.
Marilyn is needing volunteers to help plant daffodils.
EH Council Meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Nov. 4.
Cultural Arts: Bessie showed authentic, colorful Valentines from past generations. Some stretched out, some stood up, and some folded up and out. Each had their own original saying.
Health and Safety: Janet B. reminded us that October was Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Early screening helps in prevention. Age and being a woman are the two biggest risk factors.
Project lesson: Joan gave an interesting lesson on “Eat, Play, and Grow: Creative Cooking With Kids.” Encourage kids to make healthy choices where ever they are.
Hostess prize and Mystery Box winners were Janet B. and Janet H.
Everyone was a winner of a cookbook of their choice after playing “How Well Do You Know Your Ingredients?”
Delicious refreshments were enjoyed by all!
Special thanks to Noah Hughes in assisting with refreshments.
The next meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 6 at Morning Breeze. Janet B. and Liz Hally are the hostesses.
Information provided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.