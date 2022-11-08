HENRY COUNTY – Indiana-based agriculture and energy cooperative Co-Alliance has broken ground on a liquid chemistry with liquid fertilizer loadout building at their Mt. Summit Ag Center.
The $1.5 million investment is phase one of the project, and will provide faster, more efficient, and environmentally friendly product distribution to farmers within a 25-mile radius of the facility. Herbicides, insecticides, and fungicides will all be housed and distributed through this facility.
That building is projected to be done and operational by early March 2023.
Phase two, which is a $13.5 million investment, includes a dry fertilizer hub and rail spur. The dry hub, which will hold 26,000 dry tons, and rail spur will be completed and operational by the end of September 2023, providing reliable product supply for local growers and other Co-Alliance retail locations in the eastern Indiana trade area.
“Co-Alliance is committed to helping today’s farmers be more successful and to preparing for our future farming generations. This investment will allow better service and support to these farm families.” remarked Kevin Still, Co-Alliance President & CEO. “As operations and scale evolve for farm families, so does our cooperative business and our ability to meet the needs of a changing industry.”
Co-Alliance has 16 agronomy locations in east central Indiana that will benefit from this improved technology. In addition, these improvements will allow for employment opportunities for local residents.
Royce Cook, Mt. Summit Ag Center Manager is excited about the opportunities this investment brings local farmers.
“We must be more efficient to keep pace with the farmers of this generation. This is a visible investment to show our members we’re going to be here for the next generation,” Cook said.
Co-Alliance Cooperative is a member-owned supply and marketing operation delivering innovative solutions for farmer-members and customers across Indiana, Ohio, and Michigan specializing in agronomy, propane, fuels, grain, seed, hog production and feed.
The customer-focused company strives to deliver on its collective mission to lead with people and technology, grow profitably, give back locally, and remember its cooperative roots.
