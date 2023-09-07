HENRY COUNTY – Indiana-based agriculture and energy cooperative Co-Alliance Cooperative, Inc., welcomed more than 100 area farmers to their Mt. Summit facility Monday, Aug. 28, to showcase the $15 million of improvements made at the Henry County location.
The event consisted of a tour of the liquid terminal, which will provide faster, more efficient, and environmentally friendly product distribution to farmers within a 25 mile radius of the facility. It will also eliminate human error and afford the grower precise mixing capabilities. Herbicides, insecticides, and fungicides will be housed and distributed through this facility.
In addition to the liquid loadout building, Co-Alliance allowed growers to see the in-production dry fertilizer hub and rail spur. The dry hub, which will hold 26,000 dry tons, should be completed and operational by the end of October 2023, providing reliable product supply for local growers and other Co-Alliance retail locations in the eastern Indiana trade area.
This hub will service farmers in a 45 to 60 mile radius of New Castle. The hub’s two rail spurs and the capacity to unload 400 ton per hour and state-of the-art mixing system on the blend tower allows Co-Alliance to load a semi in under eight minutes.
“We are very excited to be able to show off these new assets to help our team better service and support our farmerowners. At Co-Alliance, we understand that we must grow with our customers,” said Kevin Still, Co-Alliance President & CEO. “Our growers are covering more acres, more quickly, in a more complex marketplace. We must meet their needs today and prepare for their needs of the future. This investment in east central Indiana is proof of that commitment.”
Co-Alliance has 16 agronomy locations in east central Indiana that will benefit from this improved technology.
Royce Cook, Mt. Summit Ag Center Manager is excited about the opportunities this investment brings local farmers.
“We must be more efficient to keep pace with the farmers of this generation. This is a visible investment to show our members we’re going to be here for the next generation,” Cook said.
Still also touched on the building of an expansive feed mill in Millville. The Legacy Feed Mill facility will have 1.5 million bushels of grain storage and the capacity to produce 300,000 tons of pelleted hog feed. The mill will need to source six million bushels of corn each year from local farmers.
Legacy Feeds will combine this high-quality feed production with industry-leading swine management services to assist local farm families in producing top tier pork products.
In addition, these improvements will allow for employment opportunities for local residents. When these three projects are completed, Co-Alliance will have added 30 new agriculture-based jobs to the workforce in Henry County.
About Co-Alliance Cooperative
Co-Alliance Cooperative, Inc. is a member-owned supply and marketing operation delivering innovative solutions for farmer-members and customers across Indiana, Ohio, and Michigan specializing in agronomy, propane, fuels, grain, seed, hog production and feed. The customer-focused company strives to fulfill its collective mission to lead with people and technology, grow profitably, give back locally, and remember its cooperative roots.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.