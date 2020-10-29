BATESVILLE - Meg Applegate and Kim Linkel from the Coalition for a Drug-Free Batesville presented information about marijuana and its harmful effects to the St. Louis School's 7th grade science class.
Students had a first hand view of how marijuana affects a person's sight and reaction time.
They wore goggles that simulated marijuana use and were then tasked with attempting to do a drawing puzzle. They struggled to complete the puzzle, and also noticed that it took an increased amount of time and concentration.
Both Meg and Kim returned a second day to share additional information with the students. This time they used the impairment goggles to simulate driving under the influence of marijuana.
It was quite an eye opener, and all of our students felt they learned some very important facts about the drug.
- Information provided
