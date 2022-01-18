GREENSBURG - The Student Councils at South Decatur and Greensburg Community High School are working together Saturday before the SDHS and GCHS basketball game to help community nonprofits Speranza House and New Directions.
Partnering with the theme "Our Hearts Are Bigger Than Our Rivalry," Student Council members from both schools will be accepting gently used winter coats, mittens, gloves, hats and socks at the door prior to the game.
Any Greensburg or South Decatur student donating a coat or other cold-weather wear item will be given free admission to the much anticipated contest between the two Decatur County schools.
GCHS Spirit Crew President Kate Acra and SDHS Student Council President Emma Weisenbach polled New Directions and Speranza House for their immediate needs, and decided a coat drive held before Saturday's game would go along way towards helping each organization meet immediate needs.
"I don't think many people see the need for it on our community, but it's out there. Many people have that need, and we just want to get involved and help people stay warm," Acra said.
Speranza House is Decatur County's only women's recovery shelter.
New Directions of Decatur County is a crisis prevention center that provides free and confidential assistance to all regardless of gender, race, religion, creed, age, marital status or sexual orientation.
