GREENSBURG – Taking a unique and community-friendly approach to exploring the appeal and needs of a particular market, All For One Ministries is hosting a question and answer informational meeting concerning their proposal for a community gathering place/coffee shop on the Historic Greensburg Square.
The meeting, which is open to the public, will take place starting at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Decatur County-Greensburg Public Library.
The idea of opening a coffeehouse in the heart of Greensburg has community leaders and the religious community engaged in a vibrant conversation, and All For One Executive Director Alex Sefton and his board of directors are lending an ear for guidance and approval.
Up until now, the faith-based 501(c)3 has only heard one-on-one opinions concerning the possible conversion of the former Schlemmer Wholesale Building on Broadway Street into a pleasant and trendy coffee house.
Now, All For One is opening the conversation to the proposed clientele of such a venture: the citizens of Greensburg.
"I'm not really nervous because we've answered some really good questions so far, so we kind of know what's coming, and I've got a really good board of directors that are really good at answering the questions I can't, so that makes it much easier," said Sefton.
Questions like "What will happen with the generated profit from such a venture?" and "Because that building is so huge, what will you do with it?" have been presented to the group, and Sefton's answers are always well informed. He's realistic about outcomes, and he's confident about the organization's ability to roll with the punches.
"At this point, our goal is to set ourselves up with an income solid enough to support us in our down months," he explained. "After the monthly bills and staff are paid, we'd like to invest in community projects. Now, we're not sure what the criteria will be for choosing those projects, but that's why we're answering questions and getting people's opinions."
"As far as what we're going to do with that huge building, we certainly don't want it to be a warehouse of tables and chairs, but we're pretty sure we want the front half of the ground level to be the coffee shop and the back portion to be a small event area," he continued. "So, if TCP wants to have an event there, or the Foundation wanted to have their annual meeting there, or a business person wanted to use the space, we could open it up to the community for that. Our goal is also to have a smaller conference room for non-profits to meet in, especially the ones who don't have specific locations ... like Meals on Wheels or others like that."
What questions does he anticipate?
"I feel like people just know what's on the surface, and it will be diving into things like what's our plan of sustainability look like? What's our operational plan for staffing look like? What will our business model look like? I feel like those are going to be a lot of the questions we'll be answering at these meetings," he said. "I think we'll be asked to address the value we'll be able to offer the community. For individual donors, I would imagine questions about what their donations can do for them, considering their taxes and all."
And what about transparency?
"That is one of our foremost concerns throughout the entire process and throughout the entire campaign as well," he said.
With a board meeting scheduled just before the 10 a.m. session at the Library, Sefton hopes the entire board will attend the meeting; he's confident the key fundraising members will attend.
"It's just been really cool to watch the process, and that's been such a blessing, because I'm only 20. To have all the right help from all the right people, it's just really cool," Sefton said about his experiences so far. "And it's amazing to experience the generosity of the Greensburg community first-hand. With a recent matching pledge from someone who wants to remain anonymous, we might already be half-way toward our goal!"
