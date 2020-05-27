GREENSBURG — The Branch, the much discussed coffee house to be located in the old Schlemmer Wholsale building on Broadway Street, has announced their eligibility for a $50,000 matching grant from the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority (IHCDA).
A matching grant is paid to the grantee when the chosen dollar amount of $50,000 is reached in other donations toward the cause, making the total amount of the grant $100,000 when finished.
“We applied back in early January, and being a faith-based initiative I didn’t think we’d be able to get in on the program,” Executive Director of The Branch steering group Alex Sefton said. “This is the same grant that paid for the Arts Council’s installation of the wings murals on Dr. Watson’s building and on the rear of the United Fund building.”
The fundraising period runs until July 27, and all funding raised for the project (up to $50,000) will be matched by the IHCDA. Patronicity, the popular crowdfunding website, is managing the money raised.
“We have quite a decent sized chunk raised toward the $50,000, so we’re pretty confident we’ll be able to do it,”said Sefton.
The project was originally slated to begin in March, but the pandemic delayed it until now.
“They didn’t want to be advertising crowds during the COVID-19 crisis, but we’re actually the first project they’ve given the green-light to start since before COVID-19 happened,” Sefton said. “Incidentally, our project with them is helping them establish guidelines for all their non-profits since the pandemic.”
According to Sefton, all funds raised will be applied toward the construction of The Branch, including plumbing, electrical, flooring, paint, and restrooms.
Progress remodeling the interior of the three story warehouse location, like almost all projects of early 2020, ground to a halt during the local pandemic lockdown, but working with local architectural draftsman Dan Smith, all the plans have been completed and submitted to the state. After that, construction permits will be purchased and construction will start in earnest.
“After that we’re shooting for a four month or so window, which Keith Knecht will be handling. During that time we’ll be rounding up a management team and getting them trained. Of course, this all depends on how quickly the country opens back up,” Sefton said.
A41 Ministries, the steering group for the new public coffeehouse, hopes for a 2020 ribbon cutting.
Donations can be made by mail to P.O. Box 235, Greensburg, IN 47240, or online at www.patronicity.com/thebranch.
