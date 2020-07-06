GREENSBURG - The campaign to transform the old Schlemmer Wholesale building on the Broadway side of the Greensburg Square into a modern coffeehouse/meeting place for the community has netted almost $35,000 toward a goal of $50,000, and the dream of a local coffee house is closer to being a reality.
Daily News readers may recall when the "The Branch" Coffee House steering group announced their eligibility in May for a $50,000 matching grant from the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority. A matching grant will be paid to the grantee when the goal amount of $50,000 is reached, making the total amount of the grant $100,000 when finished.
“We applied back in early January, and being a faith-based initiative I didn’t think we’d be able to get in on the program,” said executive director of The Branch steering group Alex Sefton.
Now, Sefton's organization is only $15,000 away from what seemed initially like a lofty goal.
"We've had a really good response so far," said Sefton.
Sefton said that anytime a campaign is rolled out with a matching initiative and the opportunity to double donations that donors are much more interested.
"That's what we've seen since May 27," Sefton said while referencing the beginning of this particular campaign.
Sefton said individual donors were the single largest contributor for the current campaign, with local businesses chipping in generously. He is especially thankful for the $15,000 grant received from the Decatur County Community Fund.
"That took care of a big chunk of the match," he said. "People are really very excited about the design photos we posted recently."
The design plans, created in part by Keith Knecht and local architectural draftsman Dan Smith, show a comfy-chic arrangement of traditional furnishings and environs, with walls painted a cool olive-green to match “The Branch” logo. Coupled with a warehouse floor that will be sanded and stained dark, the feeling of the community coffeehouse will mirror the “Tree City” feeling while imparting friendliness to go with a good cup of java.
“We want the mood of the entire building to be welcoming and warm, but still very useful for any group that would need to use it. We hope to make the area welcoming to whatever non-profits in town would like to use it,” Sefton said.
"Construction's getting ready to start since our designs were approved by the state, and we are working on getting our local permits in the next two weeks," said Sefton.
He said that two to three managers will be hired shortly after construction draws to a close so that those individuals could be included "to help with the staffing process." He anticipates eight to 12 part-time baristas to staff the shop on a day-to-day basis.
"With the COVID-19 pandemic going on, we weren't sure how the fundraising was going to work out, but we've been really surprised," he said.
An anticipated opening date has not yet been set.
Individuals or businesses interested in making a donation toward the matching grant should visit the A41 Ministries website at www.a41ministry.org/coffee.html or call 812-614-7690.
