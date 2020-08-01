GREENSBURG – Just a few days before the official deadline, All 4 One Ministries, has made it to an important deadline, managing to round up $50,000 in grants before the end of July to complete the first phase of The Branch Coffeehouse Project.
When All 4 One announced their eligibility for a $50,000 matching grant from the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority in May, Executive Director Alex Sefton (with help from Main Street Organizations’ Director Susan Burkhart) was excited, but a bit nervous.
The non-profit world has many words that natives know by hear, so “matching grant” is a strange moniker for “money they give you.” So that’s needed a lot of explanations in town since then.
The IHCDA gives non-profits a chance to receive $50,000, if they can round up a “matching” $50,000. It’s a typical arrangement in the non-profit world. Many governmental entities, local and state/federal level use this type of agreement to fund non-profit projects.
Essentially, a matching grant obliges the applying non-profit to prove to the IHCDA their mettle, so to speak.
“We’re going to prove that we can do this, that the community is behind us,” Sefton said in May when the drive began.
And he and his hardworking Board of Directors have been burning the midnight oil to make this happen.
“So I spent the last two months talking to people, soliciting donations in person and online, posting on social media, and making sure all our permits were squared away. I’ve been crazy busy,” Sefton said.
The remodel of the Schlemmer building on Broadway Street into the The Branch is planned in phases. With the final expense of the entire project projected at $350,000, this grant will allow the first phase to begin.
“We want to use this grant to get the place set up and making some kind of money,” Sefton said.
The first phase will turn the ground floor of the Schlemmer building into a working coffeehouse, with comfortable furniture clustered invitingly and a front end that is inviting, well-merchandised and most importantly, profitable.
“We’ve spent a lot of our time proving to people that having a coffeehouse on the Greensburg downtown square where people could meet would be a definite plus in helping Greensburg grow,” Sefton said.
And apparently, they’ve done just that.
