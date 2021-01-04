GREENSBURG — “The Branch,” the proposed coffeehouse slated to open in March on the east side of the Greensburg Square, has new windows, drywall has been installed, and organizers are in the process of hiring a full-time manager.
A gathering place for shoppers in the downtown area or somewhere to rest for a few minutes and enjoy a cup of Joe and meet with friends is soon to be a reality.
Director of All For One Ministries Alex Sefton, the driving force behind the dream that’s soon to become a reality, is noticeably pleased.
“We’ll hold interviews for the position next week, and by then we’ll have the 15 or 16 applications we’ve received down to four or five. After that, we’ll have a pretty good idea who’s going to run this place,” he said.
Sefton said he was surprised by the number of interested applicants.
“We had no idea what to expect. This is obviously new for all of us, and for a town that hasn’t had this type of business we didn’t know what the candidate pool would look like,” he said. “Some have non-profit experience and some have restaurant backgrounds, so we have some strong candidates.”
With the pandemic constantly looming over the world in 2020, it was feared much of the preparation for the opening of the coffeehouse would be delayed, but Sefton seemed nonplussed.
“We still have some hoops to jump through, but it’s really all moving pretty quickly,” he said.
When the renovation is finished – the walls painted, floors patched and sanded, toilets installed and the windows sealed finally – Sefton said a company from Ohio named Crimson Cup, will take over, guiding A41 and the facility’s newly hired management through the finer points of the coffeehouse business.
“The Crimson Cup,” named for their flagship coffeehouse in Ohio, is the creation of Harvard business graduate Greg Ubert, who built a coffeehouse and a distribution service supplying over 350 coffeehouses all over the country, just like The Branch in Greensburg.
Sefton and A41 board members toured the Ohio facility and are using “The Crimson Cup’s” business model, distribution and startup assistance to complete the exhausting list of preparations still necessary before the grand opening.
“They give you hands on personal service as you finish your set-up,” he said. “They’ll be providing training to the employees and supplying the right machines and all the equipment we’ll need to get up and running. It’s gives me a great feeling of relief that they’ll be here!”
As it happens, a Christian Coffeehouse is not an unusual business model despite its 501c(3) status and faith-led membership and board of directors.
“That’s one thing I was surprised to see. There are several that we’ve come across with a similar approach as us. We want it to be all-inclusive regardless of people’s religious beliefs, but still built on the doctrine that Christ came to love and save everyone. It won’t be an in your face or a shoving it down your throat kind of thing, but we are trying to be really intentional about sharing the love of Christ to our customers,” Sefton said.
“And the ‘Crimson Cup’ is as at home helping a small village in Ethiopia dig a well as it is in helping a children’s baseball team in a small Middle Eastern country. Their heart is one of charity as well, and we’re really comfortable to be using their services,” he continued. “I’m ready for it all to be over and this place to be open. Our team has learned a lot in this process, but I think that having a place like this will be great for the community, great for the businesses downtown, and great for the art district.”
