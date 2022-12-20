NORTH MANCHESTER – Cole Nugent of Westport has been awarded the Keith and Carol Pontius Endowed Accounting Scholarship at Manchester University.
The South Decatur High School graduate is majoring in Accounting and Finance at the school in North Manchester.
This endowed scholarship fund was established in 2014 by Keith and Carol Pontius and is for students majoring in accounting. A 1955 Manchester graduate, Keith served on the Board of Trustees from 1993 to 2002.
In North Manchester and Fort Wayne, Manchester provides vibrant and transformative student experiences. Learn more at www.manchester.edu/about-manchester.
Imel of Greensburg
NORTH MANCHESTER – Damon Imel of Greensburg has been awarded the Keith and Carol Pontius Endowed Accounting Scholarship at Manchester University.
The Greensburg Community High School graduate is majoring in Accounting at the school in North Manchester.
