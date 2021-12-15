RUSHVILLE - The committees of the Ora T. and Dessie H. Lower Memorial Scholarship Fund and the William S. and Lillian R. Coleman Fund are now taking applications from undergraduates for the 2022 scholarship grants.
Any Rush County student who is pursuing higher education and training beyond high school is eligible to apply. Applications may be obtained from the counselors at Rushville Consolidated High School, Knightstown High School and the Administrative Offices of Rush County Schools.
On Jan. 3, an online application will be available on the Rush County Schools website and the RCHS website.
All applications must be completed online or returned to the Administrative Offices of Rush County Schools, 330 West 8th Street, Rushville, Indiana, 46173, no later than April 1, 2022.
No staples, please. All students, including former recipients must reapply each year for consideration. Scholarships are available to undergraduates only.
Mr. and Mrs. Lower were prominent members of the farming community and distinguished leaders of Homer. Dr. and Mrs. Coleman were distinguished community leaders of Carthage and Rush County. The separate Lower and Coleman wills provided significant funds for the education of Rush County youth.
Since the first awards were made for the 1968-69 school year, scholarships totaling more than $6,017,493 have been awarded to Rush County students. Last year, approximately $165,713 was awarded to 125 students. This amount varies from year to year according to interest on investments.
According to the stipulation of the wills, the JPMorgan Chase Bank, Indianapolis, administers both scholarship funds, with local persons serving on the selection committees.
-Information provided.
