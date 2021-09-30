GREENSBURG - This year's Decatur County College Fair is scheduled for 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, October 7, in the Greensburg Community High School gym.
This event is a combined effort among all of the Decatur County Schools – Greensburg Community High School, North Decatur High School, and South Decatur High School.
This year the Decatur County College Fair is for current juniors and seniors only.
The event is endorsed by the Indiana Association for College Admission Counseling.
The College Fair is a great opportunity for students and parents to explore the vast array of post-secondary options.
There will be representatives from Indiana colleges and universities as well as a few from the surrounding states, such as Ohio, Illinois and Kentucky.
There will be military representatives from various branches as well.
This is a perfect time to get all of your post-secondary questions answered.
Organizers strongly encourage all juniors and seniors to attend. It is never too early to begin exploring post-secondary education options.
