GREENSBURG — High school students who plan to further their education following graduation and their parents are encouraged to attend an upcoming College Fair scheduled for 5:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, September 7, in the Greensburg Community High School Fieldhouse.
This event is a combined effort among all Decatur County secondary education schools: Greensburg Community High School, North Decatur High School and South Decatur High School.
The College Fair is endorsed by the Indiana Association for College Admission Counseling (IACAC).
According to organizers, this event is a great opportunity for students and parents to explore the vast array of post-secondary options available to them.
There will be representatives from Indiana colleges and universities as well as a few from the surrounding states such as Ohio, Illinois and Kentucky.
The College Fair is a perfect time to get all of your post-secondary questions answered.
All high school students considering additional schooling are strongly encouraged to attend, as it is never too early to begin exploring post-secondary education options.
For more information, call the GCHS main office at (812) 663-7176.
