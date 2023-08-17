DECATUR COUNTY – Decatur County households with someone considering college should attend a free College Fair that’s taking place from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Sept. 6 in the Greensburg High School Fieldhouse at 1000 E. Central Avenue.
Students and their families should attend, according to Taylor Gill, who is helping coordinate the informational evening.
“With more than 50 booths already confirmed there will be a wealth of information available on post-secondary education, career exploration, and financial planning,” Gill said. “Students and families will be able to learn about various colleges and the programs they offer, information on SAT and ACT testing, financial aid resources, meet military personnel, and learn about other career opportunities.”
More than 100 colleges have been invited and representatives from near and far are expected to be on hand.
“This is a perfect time to get all of your post-secondary questions answered,” Gill said. “We strongly encourage all high school students and their families to attend! It is never too early to begin exploring post-secondary education options!”
This event is a combined effort among all of the Decatur County schools: Greensburg Community High School, North Decatur High School and South Decatur High School.
The College Fair is endorsed by the Indiana Association for College Admission Counseling.
For more information, contact Gill at 812-663-7176 x 1008 or tgill@greensburg.k12.in.us.
