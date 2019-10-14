College Goal Sunday just weeks away

DECATUR COUNTY – Local students and their parents/guardians will soon have the opportunity to receive free assistance for the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).
The FAFSA is required for all students to be considered for federal and state grants, scholarships and student loans at the majority of colleges, universities and vocational and technical schools.
The deadline to complete the FAFSA is April 15.
With College Goal Sunday, financial aid professionals will be volunteering at 37 sites in Indiana to help college-bound students and their families open the door to financial aid, the organization says. Sessions are set for 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. Nov. 3 at seven different Southeastern Indiana locations in Clarksville, Columbus, Franklin, Madison, North Vernon, Richmond and Salem:
Columbus Learning Center, 4475 Central Ave., Columbus, Indiana
The Renaissance Academy, 806 Eastern Blvd., Clarksville, Indiana
Ivy Tech Community College, 2205 McClain Dr., Franklin, Indiana
Ivy Tech Community College, 590 Ivy Tech Dr., Madison, Indiana
Jennings County High School, Building B, 800 W. Walnut St., North Vernon, Indiana
Richmond High School, 380 Hub Etchison Pkwy., Richmond, Indiana
Community Learning Center of Washington County, 1707 N. Shelby St., Salem, Indiana
According to information provided by the College Goal Sunday organization, they are now in their 31st year, and have assisted more than 94,000 Indiana students and their families complete the FAFSA correctly and on time. The organization is a charitable program of the Indiana Student Financial Aid Association (ISFAA).
“The event on Nov. 3 will be the first College Goal Sunday ISFAA is offering this FAFSA filing season,” co-chair of College Goal Sunday Bill Wozniak said. “We hope all Hoosiers who have not filed already, take advantage of College Goal Sunday events across Indiana, file the FAFSA, and get one step closer to fulfilling their educational goals.”
Wozniak indicated the event will help students make the most of their financial aid opportunities.
“Students who don’t complete their financial aid paperwork properly and on time are often very disappointed when they find out how much financial aid they lost,” Wozniak said. “This is why the Indiana Student Financial Aid Association not only continues to provide College Goal Sunday, but offers two events during the year. If our assistance gives students a better chance at higher education and less debt, we’re fulfilling our mission.”
Students should attend College Goal Sunday with their parent(s) or guardian(s), and parents should bring completed 2018 IRS 1040 tax returns, W-2 Forms and other 2018 income and benefits information.
Also, students who worked last year should bring their income information as well.
Students 24 years of age or older may attend alone and bring their own completed 2018 IRS 1040 tax return, W-2 Form or other 2018 income and benefits information.
Students and parents are encouraged to apply for their U.S. Department of Education FSA IDs at fsaid.ed.gov before coming to the event.
For more information, visit CollegeGoalSunday.org.
