BATESVILLE - The Batesville Area Arts Council (BAAC) recently announced the return of two beautiful installations to brighten the Batesville Sky this spring and summer.
From now until June, the Batesville Sky Color Rain will be displayed. This artistic installation, inspired by the rainbow that appears after a storm, is composed of colorful ribbons. It moves with the wind and transforms the skies, interacting with the natural elements in free from. This installation is new for 2022, and just like with last year’s installment of Umbrella Sky, the BAAC expect visitors from all over the region to make their way to Batesville to view and take their picture under Color Rain.
From July through September, the Batesville Sky Umbrella Sky Project will be once again displayed. The same famous Umbrella Sky Project will return in a different palette of colors and patterns. Not only is the installation lovely to see in the downtown district, but it also offers much appreciated shade for Batesville's Farmers’ Market and provides an attractive venue for downtown events.
Each of the Batesville Sky installations will again be promoted across the region as well as in the Cincinnati and Indianapolis markets making the Batesville Sky installations a unique tourist destination in SE Indiana. These installations will continue to inspire beauty in the downtown and create a unique artistic display for residents and visitors to enjoy.
Anyone interested in reserving the space under these installations for any free event open to the public can visit the BAAC's website to fill out their rental form.
