SOUTH BEND – U.S. Senator Todd Young (R-Ind.) has announced that airports in South Bend and Columbus will receive grant funding from the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) for infrastructure upgrades.
The South Bend International Airport will receive $9,290,087 for taxiway reconstruction, and the Columbus Municipal Airport will receive $2,460,000 to install perimeter fencing.
“Investments in infrastructure are important to our economy and to the safe transportation of people and goods,” said Senator Young. “Funding for these infrastructure projects will help advance my goals of ensuring that the airports in South Bend and Columbus can continue to effectively serve travelers and businesses in their respective regions.”
