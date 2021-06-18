COLUMBUS - Columbus Municipal Airport will be the site of a very special opportunity for local residents to take a ride in a vintage aircraft and view the city from above.
The Columbus Municipal Airport has planned additional events around the EAA’s Ford Tri-Motor Rides and created ‘The Flying Fords’ event June 24 through 27.
The Ford Tri-Motor, also known as the “Tin Goose,” was a popular aircraft in the 1920s.
Henry Ford developed the Ford Tri-Motor due to his interest in aviation, but never expected the aircraft to be utilized. Over time, most airlines and branches of the government believed that Ford’s airplane was built well and should be used to further the aviation industry.
Although Ford only manufactured 199 Tri-Motors, it was well known by aviators from the 1920s to the 1940s through airlines and military uses. Since Ford discontinued production of the Tri-Motor it has remained a well-known and respected aircraft across the United States.
Members of the public have the opportunity to fly on one of only 18 Tri-Motors left in the United States. Those interested can register for the Ford Tri-Motor rides at flytheford.org.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Columbus Municipal Airport decided to postpone its annual aviation day and instead offer an event that will be more spaced out with events occurring over three days instead of one, like past aviation day.
The Flying Fords event will be showing off aircraft, organizations, cars, tractors, and more.
Other aircraft and vehicles at the event will include vehicles from the Ford Mustang Club, EAA Red Stars, Ford Tri-Motor, Gulfstream G280, Ford Model A’s, and more. For kids, bounce houses, educational events through the Scouts BSA aviation merit badge, Atterbury-Bakalar Air Museum, C-119 tours, the Columbus Public Safety Touch-A-Truck/Car, and the Smoke Trailer will be available.
There will be a lunch option provided Friday through Sunday from Blackerby’s Hangar 5 restaurant and catering.
Visit columbus.in.gov/airport for the event schedule, parking and additional information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.