RUSHVILLE - Southern Indiana Housing and Community Development Corporation (SIHCDC), located in Columbus, won the 2020 Lt. Governor’s Excellence in Housing in a Rural Community Award for its $8 million renovation of two historic properties in Rushville.
Diane Doup, SIHCDC Board President, received the award on behalf of SIHCDC at the Indiana Virtual Housing Conference. The award was presented by Indiana Housing and Community Development on behalf of Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch.
SIHCDC, working in partnership with the City of Rushville and Milestone Ventures, redeveloped two of the oldest buildings in Rushville. The historic Durbin Hotel served as a place for family celebrations and most notably was the site of the 1940 presidential campaign headquarters for Wendell Willkie. The other building, The Windsor, served as the Knights of Pythias Lodge and later the Boys and Girls Club.
The Campaign Quarters development is an illustration of the hardship of downtown Rushville over time and the recent resurgence that has breathed life back into Rushville’s downtown.
“This project has helped transform our downtown with a significant investment, returning two faded historic buildings into symbols of a community that is moving forwards,” Mayor Mike Pavey said.
SIHCDC Executive Director Eric Frey said, “This is a wonderful honor that we share with our partners. During the construction, a section of the Durbin Hotel collapsed and we feared that the project might not be viable. But with the support of Milestone Ventures and city officials in Rushville, together we were able to regain momentum and save the building.”
Rushville’s 2016 Stellar Communities Designation provided the SIHCDC and Milestone Ventures with the housing tax credits needed to invest $8 million in renovations to two buildings in the city’s downtown historic district. Campaign Quarters consists of 19 one and two bedroom rental units for senior citizens 55-and-older. The Windsor houses 7 one and two bedroom rental units without age restrictions. These two buildings have had a presence in the community for more than 170 years.
