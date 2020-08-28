COLUMBUS – Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, Indiana State Police detectives arrested a Columbus man on a preliminary charge of possession of child pornography following a four month investigation.
The investigation by the Indiana State Police-Internet Crimes Against Children Unit began in April of this year when a cybertip was received from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The investigation led to a search warrant being served Thursday at 112 S. Cherry Street, Columbus.
After the search warrant was executed, Bradley K. Burton, 31, who lived at the Cherry Street address, was arrested on one charge of Possession of Child Pornography, a Level 5 Felony.
Burton was transported to the Bartholomew County Jail where he was incarcerated pending his initial court appearance.
The Indiana State Police-ICAC Unit was assisted by the Indiana State Police-Cyber Crimes Unit and Crime Scene Investigator Sgt. Martin Mead, Indiana State Police-Versailles Post.
Information provided by ISP
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.