COLUMBUS - Wednesday, Aug. 12, Troopers from the Indiana State Police-Versailles Post arrested a Columbus man on a felony charge of voyeurism.
An investigation by state police detectives indicated that Jason Correll, 49, Columbus, allegedly hid a video recording device in a room in his residence on Pippin Court South where his wife operated a massage therapy business. The camera captured video of clients who had come to the residence to receive a massage. The investigation determined that Correll's wife was unaware of the recordings.
Troopers served a search warrant at the residence where evidence was located and collected.
Jason Correll was arrested on one count of voyeurism, a Level 6 felony. He was transported to the Bartholomew County Jail where he then posted bond and was released.
The investigation is ongoing. More charges are possible.
Anyone who received a massage at a residence on Pippin Court South in Columbus and feels they may possibly be a victim is urged to contact Indiana State Police Detective Jason Duncan at (812)689-5000.
Detective Duncan was assisted in this investigation by Detectives Andrew Mitchell and Nate Adams, as well as numerous troopers from the Indiana State Police-Versailles District.
