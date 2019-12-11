COLUMBUS - A Columbus tradition, The Phil is set to bring holiday cheer to the community with Philharmonic Holiday Pops, featuring Columbus’ own Madelyn Lego and the Columbus Indiana Children’s Chorus.
The Philharmonic showcases its own “Boston Pops” chops, performing holiday favorites such as Sleigh Ride, “I’ll Be Home for Christmas,” a rockin’ “Little Drummer Boy” and a fabulous jazzy “Frosty All the Way.” Duke Ellington’s fantastic adaptation of Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker Suite will be featured and compared with Tchaikovsky’s familiar original dances. Including local jazz sax phenom, Alex Farrar, these arrangements will tickle your funny bone.
By popular demand, the Philharmonic’s Columbus Indiana Children’s Choir (CICC), along with a 50-voice new satellite choir from Greensburg, joins the orchestra to capture your hearts with seasonal favorites and thrill you with new songs celebrating this joyous time of year.
ABOUT MADELYN LEGO
Madelyn Lego, a native of Columbus Indiana where she studied voice, theatre, and dance through her formative years, graduating from Columbus North High School. She has since gone on to graduate from Western Illinois University, with her Bachelors of Fina Arts in Musical Theatre. Madelyn is currently based in New York City.
Madelyn has trained in many vocal and dance styles over the past 20 years, making her an eclectic and versatile performer. From opera to musical theatre, belting to jazz scatting, she thrives. Madelyn has multiple New York and regional theatre credits including work in Pete the Cat: National Tour, The Women Who Compose for Broadway, [title of show], and The Murder Room.
ABOUT THE COLUMBUS INDIANA CHILDREN’S CHORUS
The Columbus Indiana Children’s Choir (CICC) is a cooperative effort between the Columbus Indiana Philharmonic and the Indianapolis Children’s Choir, with Ruth Dwyer as Artistic Director for the choir. The CICC is an auditioned group of 140 children from grades 4 through 8 in Bartholomew County and surrounding counties.
The program has two choirs, the Concert Choir for more advanced singers and the Descant Choir for beginning members. Each choir rehearses once a week and performs locally three or four times each semester. Advanced singers are offered tour opportunities – past tours have included: Carnegie Hall (New York City), Washington DC, Western National Parks Tour, Ireland, Canada, and central Europe.
TICKETS
Single tickets are available online at www.thecip.org, or they may be purchased by phone at 812-376-2638, x1 or in person at 501 Washington Street, second floor in downtown Columbus (upstairs at the ONB building).
The Phil
Founded in 1987 under the auspices of Columbus Pro Musica, Inc., the Columbus Indiana Philharmonic and David Bowden have received local, state, national and international recognition, winning five ASCAP awards for Creative Programming and consistently receiving rave reviews for their performances. With a full complement of concerts and music education programs, the Philharmonic is proud to be one of the arts organizations that contribute to the rich quality of life enjoyed by residents of Columbus and South-Central Indiana.
The Columbus Indiana Philharmonic is a public, not-for-profit organization supported by private donations and the Columbus Area Arts Council. This project is made possible by the support of the Indiana Arts Commission and the National Endowment for the Arts, a federal agency.
