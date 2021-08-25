COLUMBUS – Ivy Tech Community College, in partnership with the Bartholomew County Health Department, will offer a walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Ivy Tech Columbus campus from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, August 27.
No appointment is needed, but a state-issued ID will be required. It is important to note, those under 18 will need to have parent consent, which can be completed while on-site.
Current Ivy Tech students and employees are eligible to receive an incentive if this is their first dose of the vaccine. More info is available on the Ivy Tech Covid-19 update website and on-site at the clinic.
