GREENSBURG - Brenda Comer, the MDS Coordinator at Arbor Grove Village, was among the 86 employees of American Senior Communities who were honored for their outstanding service to patients and residents.
The employees were recognized during ASC’s 19th annual Quest for Excellence Awards Banquet, held at the Downtown Marriott Hotel in Indianapolis.
With close to 11,000 employees across the state, the Quest for Excellence Banquet celebrates a team member from each community for their dedication to their role and exemplification of ASC’s core values.
Honorees included clinical staff, therapists and culinary staff, as well as business office, housekeeping and maintenance team members.
The event’s keynote speaker was basketball legend and Indiana resident, Quinn Buckner, who is one of only three men in history to win a championship on every level of basketball.
* Captain of his 1971 and 1972 high school basketball championship teams
* Captain of the Indiana University 1976 undefeated NCAA Championship; voted greatest team in NCAA history
* Captain of the Olympic Gold Medalist Basketball team of 1976
* NBA Champion with the Boston Celtics
Quinn’s long list of other accomplishments also includes being a coach and a revered major network sports broadcaster. Quinn recently joined the ASC team as spokesperson and taking an active role in leadership training.
“ASC’s Quest for Excellence Award winners promote and maintain the ASC culture of caring for others while demonstrating the highest level of integrity,” said ASC Chief Executive Officer, Donna Kelsey. “These exceptional people embody ASC’s commitment by keeping its values of compassion, accountability, relationships and excellence as their highest priorities.”
ASC also Recognized Swiss Villa as Healthcare Community of the Year and Allisonville Meadows Assisted Living as the Senior Living Community of the Year for 2019.
ASC provides a variety of services, including Moving Forward Rehabilitation, Auguste’s Cottage Memory Care, Skilled Nursing Care, Long Term Care, Respite and Hospice Care, and living centers, including Garden Homes and Independent Living Apartments.
For more information go to ASCCare.com.
