GREENSBURG – Greensburg Community High School Family and Consumer Sciences teacher Heather Comer has been named one of 25 teachers across Indiana who will compete for the Indiana Department of Education’s Indiana Teacher of the Year award.
“Mrs. Comer is an outstanding teacher and mentor to our students at GCHS,” Principal Mike Myers said. “She is always looking for real-life opportunities for students with our community stakeholders. These partnerships help our students with career and educational pathway choices.”
“This is a wonderful recognition for a talented and committed educator in our corporation,” Greensburg Community Schools Superintendent Tom Hunter said. “We are proud of the opportunities our students have to learn and experience unique career paths each day. Mrs. Comer is a champion for students in our high school. This recognition is clearly deserved and we are proud to share in Mrs. Comer’s nomination.”
The Top 25 candidates will be reduced to a list of 10 prior to the selection of the Indiana Teacher of the Year later this fall.
Information provided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.