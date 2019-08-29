NAPOLEON — The Napoleon State Bank, a locally owned bank, headquartered in Napoleon, Indiana, has announced that Mark Comer President and Chief Executive Officer will retire Jan. 31, 2020.
Comer began his banking career in the Ripley County community in 1978 as Holton Branch Manager with The Napoleon State Bank. He was appointed to the board of directors in 1990. Then, in 2016, Comer was promoted to President/CEO. His business leadership in this rural community spans over forty-one years and includes serving customers, encouraging small business growth, and developing The Napoleon State Bank to what it is known for today.
“I began my professional career with The Napoleon State Bank in 1978, and I am proud to have been a part of the Company’s growth, including two new branches in 2019,” said Comer. “I have seen the bank grow from $15 million to $267 million in assets. However, I treasure most the relationships with customers, stockholders, and employees that I have been able to develop over the years. The Napoleon State Bank’s dedicated employees and management team have put the bank on a solid footing and I am confident that the company is well positioned for its next phase under the leadership and guidance of the new CEO.”
The Board of Directors of The Napoleon State Bank has appointed Joseph Moorman, Executive Vice President, Lending Division of The Napoleon State Bank to be the new President/CEO.
Moorman is a graduate of South Decatur High School. He received his bachelor’s degree from Purdue University and graduated from The Wisconsin Banking School in 2008. Joe began employment with The Napoleon State Bank in 1984 where he has served in several capacities including Lender, Branch Manager of GreensburgWestridge branch, Executive Vice President of Lending, and Secretary to the Board, among others.
He has served as the President of the Decatur County United Fund and currently serves on the Decatur County Water Board. He is a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and is married to his wife Valorie, they have two children and two grandchildren.
“It is an honor to be named President/CEO of The Napoleon State Bank. I am looking forward to serving our customers, stockholders, and employees in this new role. I am very excited about the future of The Napoleon State Bank and the communities it serves,” stated Moorman.
The Napoleon State Bank has been locally owned since 1903 and serves the Ripley and Decatur counties of Southeastern Indiana with six locations in Napoleon, Holton, Osgood, Greensburg and Westport. The mission of The Napoleon State Bank is to remain a locally owned financial institution, dedicated to providing a broad range of services to our customers and communities, through a friendly, trained, qualified staff that provides unsurpassed personal service to our customers. The Napoleon State Bank has a total of 84 employees.
Information provided by Napoleon State Bank
