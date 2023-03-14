COLUMBUS- The 7th Annual University Library of Columbus Comic-Con will return to Columbus from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 1 at Moravec Hall, 4475 Central Avenue. Admission is free, and the event proves that fun does still exist in Southern Indiana.
A comic-con is a comic book fan convention with a primary focus on comic books and comic book culture.
The largest Comic-Cons are held in major coliseums and draw fans to two or three day events featuring artists, creators, vendors and comic writers.
Well known authors participate in large panel question and answer forums, vendors sell their wares, fans get an opportunity to show off their homemade costumes portraying gaming, comic-book and even anime' characters.
According to Wikipedia, comic book conventions could be considered derivatives of science-fiction conventions, which began in the late 1930s.
The world's largest comic book convention is Japan's Comiket, which boasts annual attendance of over half a million people.
Comic conventions are also big business. Because of their diverse draw, they expose fans to horror, animation, anime, manga, toys, collectible card games, video games, webcomics, and fantasy novels.
"We started doing it in 2017 and it's snowballed since then," said area comic-con organizer and founder Abby Hilyard.
Hilyard was given the project in 2017, and it's grown and captured the interest of local gamers and fantasy mavens of all ages.
This year, there are 44 confirmed vendors for the event, as well as several local authors like Charles Kelly, George Kramer, and Lisa Beasley.
Belly dancers will start at noon, and a round panel discussion on AI art and plagiarism will take place at 1:30 p.m. The costume/cosplay competition is at 3:30 p.m. with prizes for adults. Events for children will take place as well.
"We will also have several local students who will be coming to showcase their artwork," said Hilyard.
To inquire about booth space, call 812-675-3223.
