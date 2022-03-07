GREENSBURG - Decatur County Commissioners ruled on the planned May 26 through June 6 road closure of CR 250 W. between W. Base Road and Vandalia Road during their regularly scheduled meeting Monday.
Sheriff's deputies from Decatur County and surrounding counties plan to use the stretch of road in question as an Emergency Vehicle Operations Center (EVOC), with deputies maneuvering their vehicles in simulated emergency and often life-threatening high-speed chase scenarios.
The road will be set up with safety cones representing different driving hazards in daylight and nighttime conditions. Deputies will use normally scheduled working hours to become certified on the course.
This is the second year CR 250 W. has been used for this purpose.
Decatur County Sheriff Dave Durant told the commissioners that resident on CR 250 W. as well as those who use the road to access farm fields have been contacted about the proposed closing and no one has objected to it except for Butch Wilson, who neither lives nor farms on the road.
Durant said that local set-up of the EVOC (versus traveling back and forth to courses in Indianapolis) saved the county nearly $8,000 in gasoline.
Deputy Patrick Graue, in charge of facilitating the EVOC, explained that the closure lasted for 12 days for 24 hours a day, so that all deputies working all shifts could use the course during their regularly scheduled shifts. He also said that each deputy is required by law to have daylight and nighttime training.
Wilson, who arrived to the meeting just in time to weigh in on the closure, said, "I just have questions why they need to do it for so long a period. It seems like over a holiday weekend, last year the road was closed and most of us didn't know about it."
Wilson also said farming equipment is difficult to maneuver around road closures, and asked if the other counties involved were paying to participate in the training.
Durant said that other counties were not charged, to which Wilson said, "Well, that answers half of, but I'd like to hear why they need to use it for 24 hour periods. I hate to see roads closed on a holiday weekend, when people travel those roads to visit their ancestors, and they don't know those roads are closed. I think that it's a bad situation, and I'd like to see it on another road, a dead end somewhere else in the county."
Commissioner Koors pointed out that Sheriff Durant has taken a proactive approach, announcing it to the residents on CR 250 W. as well as running the announcement in the paper, as is legally necessary.
After much discussion the commissioners voted to allow the road to be closed in keeping with Sheriff Durant's request.
Afterward, Durant shared his thoughts on the matter.
"When we're talking about other counties using our set-up, we often share trainings with other agencies," he said. "It's a two way street. Every single officer has to have this mandatory training every year. ... When it comes to charging them, we trade use of other county's facilities as well, and most chases exit into other counties, so it's critical we train together as often as we can. If we start charging other agencies then we're going to get into a price war, and we want inter-agency cooperation."
