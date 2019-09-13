GREENSBURG – With all the decorum and fanfare (minus the robes and mortarboards) of a regular commencement, Catapult Greensburg recently celebrated the graduation of its first 16 students at the Greensburg Learning Center.
A partnership between Conexus, Vincennes University and several ara manufacturers, “Catapult” supplied 16 trainees with four 40 hour weeks of hands-on and class training, paid hourly at a moderate rate, teaching each member of the class the skills to move into the manufacturing industry as an experienced entry-level employee.
Using assembly line mock-ups, class work and focused lecture time on a variety of subjects pertinent to working in the manufacturing industry, each student received the same training a college student receives at a 100 level course curriculum at Vincennes University, and they receive genuine applicable college credits for their efforts, countable should they elect to pursue a degree program with the state’s oldest technical university.
Catapult prepares unemployed and under-employed Hoosiers with skills they need to enter today’s manufacturing environment.
Conexus Indiana launched Catapult Greensburg to recruit from Decatur County and other surrounding counties mainly along I-74. Each month-long class trains at the Greensburg Community Learning Center, a facility connecting people with multiple agencies that can help in education, training and career development.
The program depends on the direct involvement of local manufacturing companies who commit to interviewing program graduates and ultimately making job offers. Along with Honda Manufacturing of Indiana, one of the main coordinators, multiple local companies are also participating in Catapult Greensburg including Delta Faucet Company, One Solution Logistics, Kelly Services, Hitachi Powdered Metals (USA), Inc., and CFA Staffing, Inc.
“There are talented Hoosiers who can make an immediate impact at any of our regional manufacturing employers,” said Tim Myers, senior vice president at Honda Manufacturing of Indiana. “Catapult Greensburg is about finding these people and giving them an opportunity. It benefits our business, our community and, most importantly, the employees because they will have the training and skills to be successful.”
Conexus Indiana began Catapult as a way of meeting the critical needs of manufacturers who consistently have problems filling jobs with people skilled to do the work.
“Indiana is fortunate to have an abundance of manufacturing jobs, but it can be a struggle for companies to find the right talent — and for Hoosiers to know where to obtain the skills they need,” said Brad Rhorer, chief talent programs officer for Conexus Indiana. “Conexus Indiana is excited to see how Catapult can help connect Hoosiers looking for career opportunities with employers who need skilled talent. We’re pleased with the fast start that Catapult Greensburg has had, and for all the participants and employers who will have a brighter future because of this program.”
During the ceremony, local EDC Director Bryan Robbins offered his congratulations to the graduates.
“Any effort like this creates worry for manufacturers as far as What will it cost? and Is it in the budget?, but I contend that the Catapult program proves that whatever serves to better the community shouldn’t be seen as a cost, but as an investment,” he said.”Through the opportunities in the Catapult program, you’ve invested in yourself, and we can’t wait to see the results and the return.”
During the ceremony, certain graduates were allowed to speak about their experiences and Bill Linville’s comments were especially poignant.
After thanking the assemblage for supporting the graduates, he said, “Catapult is a way to fill our minds with thoughts and facts. Skills are gained from hard work and always improving. Challenges should be embraced as we go, becoming more persistent. Setbacks are a sign to work even harder next time. Communication and feedback are tools useful in identifying problems and finding solutions, and last but not least is effort — 110% effort will lead you to the path of satisfaction and mastery.”
