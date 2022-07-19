GREENSBURG – Decatur County Commissioner Mark Koors has voiced his appreciation for all involved in the 2022 Decatur County 4-H Fair; saying the fair “was a success, a lot of work,” he thanked everyone involved during Monday morning’s meeting of the county leaders.
In August 2021, the Daily News reported on the commissioners’ decision to dissolve the 21-member Fair Board, citing their lack of financial accountability for county fairs in the past and their general mismanagement of the Decatur County Fairgrounds.
In June of this year, a new nine-member Fair Board was announced less than a month prior to the start of the annual event.
“This was the first time for many of us, but I want to thank the entire fair committee,” Koors said, mentioning each member by name.
Koors thanked Barb Waechter for the management of the Decatur County Fair pageant.
He also mentioned Bill Metz, Scott Best and Danny Peterson, saying they were “my right hand guys out there” and “if it wasn’t for them, it wouldn’t have got done.”
He thanked Jim Ponsler for helping with the truck drags, and Chris Ramey for organizing the Fair Parade saying Chris “showed up at the first fair committee meeting, and thank God for Chris, we had a nice long parade.”
Koors continued, thanking Kevin Crites for taking care of advance sale tickets and the contracts with midway vendor Luehrs Rides. He said he received an email from Luehrs saying that the 2022 fair was the largest fair income from Decatur County they’d ever had.
He then announced that the 2023 fair would start July 13, a week later than usual.
Koors thanked the staff of the the fair headquarters building by name as well as Purdue Extension Coordinator Chris Fogle for the “4-H side of things.” He also voiced appreciation for Extension office members Lana Martin and Bonita Hellmich for “running back and forth, keeping things going.”
Dave and Becky Vandebur, as well as Tome White, Pat Kramer and Alan Bedel were thanked for taking care of setup and cleanup of the fairground barns, Jake Bauer and Michelle Manlief for trash pickup and mowing, and Sander’s Market and the Westport Dairy Queen for providing ice.
Koors also thanked the sponsors for their support and donations, and Diane Wenning and her office for counting the money every morning.
He thanked the staff at the Decatur County Auditor’s Office for their assistance, saying “they were keeping our records on their toes.”
Koors apologized for unintentional exclusions and added, “We’ve got one fair under our belt. Glad it’s under our belt and in the past, but it was a success. Looking forward to next year’s fair, and thank God it’s a year away!”
