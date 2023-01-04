GREENSBURG - Commissioner Mark Koors recently reviewed what he sees as accomplishments from the past year and offered his thoughts on some future challenges.
"I think our roads in Decatur County are fantastic," he said.
In the past, Koors has spoken very highly of the work of Decatur County Highway Superintendent Mark Mohr, saying he was "within 5 or 6 thousand dollars of getting the maximum amount in County Crossing grants for the last six years."
"Mark did a fantastic job with those grants, and he did a great job of working with the folks responsible for administrating those grants. He's going to help train Todd (Houk, the new superintendent) and I think Todd is a quick learner," Koors said.
He also spoke highly of Houk's work maintaining the county's roads and bridges so far and complimenting him on having a "good business head on his shoulders."
Unlike local roads, Koors voiced some concern about the county's bridges.
There are many old bridges in Decatur County, and bridge reconstruction projects involving more than $1 million require federal aid; applying for that funding is a laborious five to year-long process.
For example, Koors said the Burney bridge (which is currently closed) is a $4 million dollar project.
"We can't afford to do that on our own," he said."Before my time, the [county] council cut the Bridge Tax levee, so money to take care of bridge repairs of that scope isn't available. We'll need to review that this year, so that we have a bridge tax next year to help with this."
As for new developments in the county, Koors said the issue of battery storage is the biggest issue he sees coming.
"I don't know how much of an investment that's going to be, but it's going to be huge," he said.
Koors also alluded to solar development projects that are being considered, but wasn't willing to make that information public yet.
As for the jail pods that were placed to help alleviate overcrowding at the old jail, Koors said an interested buyer has paid two deposits on them and that hopefully, within 7 to 10 days, they would be fully paid for and then moved accordingly.
He said that the spot of land where the old jail sat was being considered for low income housing, but that nothing with the city was firm yet.
Regarding the land on Ind. 46 where the existing highway department is, "That will be sold. We don't want to own more property, and there's been some interest in buying it," he said.
During county employee salary discussions in 2022, it was decided that a new county Human Resources Manager was necessary and that long-time human resources manager Patty Hensley had been chosen for the job.
As of press time, it was not clear if Hensley had accepted the position, but Koors spoke highly of her: "Most of her life has been spent in HR, and I think she'll be fantastic for the job. It will take her some time to get her feet on the ground, but I think she'll be great for the position."
Koors is looking forward to the new year, saying, "Some big things are coming to Greensburg in 2023."
