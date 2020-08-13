GREENSBURG — All three members of the Decatur County Board of Commissioners will not be in attendance at the panel’s next regularly scheduled meeting (8 a.m. Monday, Aug. 17 in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse).
This will not prevent the attending commissioners from conducting other business, but it will prevent the full board from discussing a recent rezone request from BEX Farms approved by the Decatur County Area Plan Commission that’s part of a plan to eventually expand the local landfill.
The county leaders have indicated they want to give everyone the opportunity to be part of the discussion, and have pledged to alert the public when the BEX Farms request is on the agenda via the county web site, Daily News, WTRE, and social media.
