RIPLEY COUNTY — The Ripley County Commissioners recently approved a payment of $122,450 to update valves, purchase and place new fire hydrants and purchase standby generators.
Tad Brinson of Canaan Utilities made the funding request and additionally requested $429,650 to expand the area in which Canaan Utilities provides service.
The additional funds were not approved, but the discussion is not finished. The commissioners deferred the expense to the Ripley County Council.
The expansion could improve 43 current customers’ service and offer service to an additional 100 or more new customers, according to Brinson. Canaan currently offers service to approximately 920 customers in Ripley County.
Commissioner Mark Horstman explained that he would like to see investment from other local organizations/individuals that stand to benefit from the expansion, rather than the county footing the entire bill.
“I don’t want him [Brinson] to keep going back and forth getting mixed signals,” Commissioner Kendall Hankins said. “First he showed up and asked for equipment. Then we sent him back and said, ‘Tell us how many customers you can hook on [to the water main].’ And now we’re sending him back saying, ‘How many commitments can you get?’ Then we’re going to send him back and say, ‘How many real commitments can you get?’ And pretty soon, we’ve spent $1.2 million on EMS and we didn’t do anything with water and Tad is running around getting data that we’re not using.”
Commissioner Chris Schmaltz said that he’s concerned with the thought of charging the majority of residents and then allowing these new customers to connect to Canaan Utilities for free. He agreed with Horstman that there should be additional investment awarded elsewhere.
Ripley County attorney John Ertel told Brinson that some issues could be solved by adjusting their service rates to stay competitive and fund growth within the company.
