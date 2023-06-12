GREENSBURG - Earlier this week, Decatur County Commissioner Mark Koors asked fellow Commissioners Tony Blodgett and Jeremy Pasel for permission to build a memorial bench honoring Chuck Emsweller at a cost of approximately $250. Emsweller was a Decatur County Commissioner until his unexpected death Feb. 28, 2023.
Koors is obtaining a vinyl bench from Vinyl Solutions and said he intends to reach out the Kramer Kreations for a plaque honoring Emsweller. After speaking to the Emsweller family, it was decided that a memorial at the fairgrounds would be fitting because it was a special place to Emsweller.
"Chuck was a good friend of mine and the fairgrounds were pretty near and dear to his heart," Koors said. "If it weren't for him, we couldn't have made a lot of the changes we've made, getting on the right track... I just wish he could've seen all of it come to fruition."
According to his obituary, Emsweller was born in Greensburg on September 17, 1955, to Charles E. and Wanda (Hatton) Emsweller. He married Brenda Lecher on August 3, 1974. They created a family where his favorite title was Dad until he was later promoted to Papaw.
Chuck was a dedicated public servant who spent more than 20 years in state and local government positions. Before that, he was a volunteer firefighter and active in the Jaycees, and honored as a JCI Senator #37000. He was known for his collections of old, greasy oilfield engines and substantially less greasy classic cars including his prized Studebakers. He was also a founding member of the esteemed Briar Patch, Shooting, Angling and Liars Club.
The memorial bench will match other benches at the Decatur County Fairgrounds and should be installed in the near future.
