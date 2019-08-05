Commissioners approve new 4-way stop

GREENSBURG – The Decatur County Commissioners recently voted to make the intersection of N. CR 500 E. and E. CR 400 N. a four-way stop.
"We have an intersection within the county that has always been troublesome. We've had the intersection inspected by three different engineering companies, and to put it bluntly, it's just screwed-up," said Decatur County Highway Superintendent Mark Mohr. "We've had engineering information that defines right-of-way, and Rick Nobbe and myself have had calls from people saying it was unsafe,"
Mohr continued, explaining that the configuration of the intersecting roads and the placement of existing signs gave those traveling both roads the right-of-way.
"That's two live traffics crossing with no stops," Mohr said. "Previous commissioners have elected to make that a 4-way stop because that's what they thought to be the right thing to do, but shortly after we put up the stop signs there were enough complaints about those signs that the board decided to go ahead and pull the new signs, taking it back to what we have today."
Mohr said the curve where 500 E. turns into 400 N had a curve sign but there was no requirement for anyone to stop.
"This intersection has made me nervous since I've been here," he said. "The best way to solve this and to protect the county at the lowest cost is to make it a four-way stop. It's going to bite us one day if we don't do something now."
Commissioner Nobbe said, "It's a miracle that it hasn't happened already. There is work that needs to be done on the southeast corner of that intersection, but ... I would be in favor of making it a four-way stop."
Commissioner Buening asked, "Can we put plastic uprights that guide people, and really sign it well, to keep people from trying to sweep that. I think we should make it a four-way stop, but I'm just trying to come up with ways to sign it better."
Following additional discussion, Mohr said, "I just am trying to protect the interests of Decatur County and avoid a lawsuit that we are not going to win."
Nobbe continued, saying, "I think we need to sign the heck out of it until a better solution comes up."
Mohr responded by saying, "We have designs that tell us how to fix the problem from an engineering standpoint, but the problem there takes additional property and involves widening the intersection and adding multiple signs."
The commissioners voted to approve new signage and directed county attorney Ken Bass to draft an ordinance making the intersection a four-way stop.
The matter must still be legally advertised.
----
Contact Bill Rethlake at 812-663-3111 ext. 7011 or email bill.rethlake@greensburgdailynews.com.
