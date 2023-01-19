GREENSBURG – The Decatur County Commissioners have decided at least some of their meetings, which have traditionally taken place at 8 a.m. on given Monday mornings, will take place in the evening.
“After the election, I had spoken about getting some times for the commissioners meetings to be in the evenings,” Commissioner Jeremy Pasel said at a recent meeting of the three-man board.
Pasel proposed at least four evening meetings annually to replace that day’s morning meeting.
He proposed having evening meetings the first Monday of every third month at 6 p.m.
The dates for doing so of March 6, June 5, September 5 and December 4 were discussed and then confirmed.
“I’d really like to encourage people to take this opportunity to come,” Pasel said. “If we can see a true increase in public participation, or folks actually coming to these meetings at 6 p.m., it would really be my hope that we have an evening meeting every other time next year, but to continue in this manner and make ourselves more accessible will require some participation from the public.”
